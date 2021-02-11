Markets
ArcelorMittal Reports Adj. Profit In Q4; Sales Down 8.6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ArcelorMittal (MT) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent of $1.21 billion compared to a loss of $1.88 billion, prior year. Profit per share was $1.00 compared to a loss of $1.86. Adjusted net income was $224 million compared to a loss of $224 million, last year.

Fourth quarter sales declined to $14.18 billion from $15.51 billion, previous year. Sales were 8.6% lower year-on-year primarily due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall steel demand (shipments down 12.4%).

