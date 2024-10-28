ArcelorMittal Releases Q3 2024 Financial Consensus

ArcelorMittal (MT) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal has released the consensus figures for its third quarter 2024 performance, showing an estimated EBITDA of $1,488 million, net income of $420 million, and earnings per share of $0.53, based on analysts’ forecasts. These figures provide insight into the company’s financial health and market expectations, attracting attention from investors interested in the steel and mining sector.

