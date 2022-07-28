ArcelorMittal Q2 earnings beat expectations, buys Brazil's CSP

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday helped by sharply higher prices and announced it had agreed to pay $2.2 billion for Brazilian peer CSP.

The Luxembourg-based company said second-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $5.16 billion, higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $5.09 billion.

