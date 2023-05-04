ArcelorMittal Q1 Net Income Declines; Maintains 2023 Steel Shipment Growth Guidance

(RTTNews) - ArcelorMittal (MT) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent declined to $1.10 billion from $4.12 billion, prior year. Basic earnings per common share was $1.28 compared to $4.28, a year ago.

Sales were $18.50 billion compared to $21.84 billion, previous year. The company noted that its first quarter sales were 15.3% lower primarily due to lower average steel selling prices and lower steel shipments.

Total steel shipments were 5.8% lower as compared with a year ago primarily due to lower steel shipments in ACIS, Europe, Brazil, offset by an improvement in NAFTA. Excluding the impacts of ArcelorMittal Pecém and Ukraine, steel shipments were down 4.1%.

ArcelorMittal maintained its previous guidance of steel shipments in 2023 to grow by approximately 5% from 2022.

The company ended March 2023 with net debt of $5.2 billion compared to $2.2 billion at the end of December 2022 primarily due to M&A outflow, share buyback and seasonal investment in working capital.

