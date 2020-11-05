ArcelorMittal profit beats expectations after lockdown easing

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal MT.LUMT.AS, the world's largest steelmaker, reported third-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday as the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns led to improved demand in all regions.

The company, which makes around 5% of the world's steel, said core profit (EBITDA) fell 15% from a year earlier to $901 million, compared with an average expectation of $838 million in a company-compiled poll.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

