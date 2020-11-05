MT

ArcelorMittal profit beats expectations after lockdown easing

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported third-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday as the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns led to improved demand in all regions.

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal MT.LUMT.AS, the world's largest steelmaker, reported third-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday as the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns led to improved demand in all regions.

The company, which makes around 5% of the world's steel, said core profit (EBITDA) fell 15% from a year earlier to $901 million, compared with an average expectation of $838 million in a company-compiled poll.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters