ArcelorMittal price target raised to EUR 40 from EUR 38 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on ArcelorMittal (MT) to EUR 40 from EUR 38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MT:
- ArcelorMittal’s Resilient Q3 2024 and Future Outlook
- ArcelorMittal upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
- ArcelorMittal price target raised to EUR 23 from EUR 21 at JPMorgan
- ArcelorMittal price target raised to EUR 29 from EUR 28 at Deutsche Bank
- ArcelorMittal Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.