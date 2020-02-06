ArcelorMittal Posts Q4 Loss; Sales Down 15.4% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ArcelorMittal (MT) reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.9 billion or $1.86 per share, compared to net income of $1.2 billion or $1.17 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $224 million compared to net income of $1.4 billion.

Fourth-quarter sales were $15.5 billion compared to $18.3 billion, a year ago. Sales were 15.4% lower year-on-year primarily due to lower average steel selling prices, lower steel shipments and lower market-priced iron ore shipments offset in part by higher seaborne iron ore reference prices. Total steel shipments were at 19.7Mt, down 2.5% compared to 20.2Mt, prior year. Excluding the impact of the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition and the remedy asset sales, steel shipments were 0.2% lower year-on-year.

ArcelorMittal said it intends to progressively increase the base dividend paid to its shareholders, and, on attainment of the net debt target, return a percentage of free cash flow annually. The Board proposed the base dividend for 2020 of $0.30 per share which will be proposed to the shareholders at the AGM in May 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.