ArcelorMittal Poland to temporarily close Krakow coke plant

WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal's MT.LU Polish unit will begin a temporary shutdown of its coke oven battery in the southern city of Krakow due to falling demand, it said on Wednesday.

The consumption of coke, which is used in the production of steel, has declined 36% year-on-year in Poland, according to Polish Steel Association estimates cited by ArcelorMittal.

The company also said that the difference in price between coking coal, which is used to produce coke, and the coke itself made production unprofitable.

"The current conditions on the coke market do not allow us to fully use our production capacity," ArcelorMittal Poland CEO Wojciech Koszuta said in a statement.

"Until the end of this year, all coking plant employees will remain at their workstations to prepare the installation for a safe shutdown."

The coking plant currently employs 230 people.

"During this time, together with our social partners, we will develop the best possible solutions for people affected by this stoppage," Koszuta said.

In 2020 ArcelorMittal has decided to permanently close its blast furnace and steel plant in Krakow, affecting 650 jobs.

Earlier this month ArcelorMittal said it had temporarily halted output at its Bosnia steel plant and at mines that supply it with iron ore due to a drop in demand in the European steel market.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; Editing by Jan Harvey)

