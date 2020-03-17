ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel sign $5.15 bln loan pact to refinance Essar Steel buy

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T said on Tuesday its joint venture with ArcelorMittal MT.AS has signed a $5.15 billion loan agreement with Japanese banks, including Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

The 10-year-term loan would be used to refinance their acquisition of Essar Steel India, now known as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.

Other banks part of the loan pact are MUFG Bank Ltd MTFGTU.UL, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp SUMFGI.UL, Mizuho Bank Europe N.V. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd (London Branch), Nippon Steel said in a statement.

Last November, India's Supreme Court cleared the path for ArcelorMittal to take over bankrupt Essar Steel, following a legal tussle that had dragged through multiple courts for over two years.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aditya Soni)

