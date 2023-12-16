ArcelorMittal - New York Shares - Level III (MT) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 34.43

The average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal - New York Shares - Level III (NYSE:MT) has been revised to 34.43 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 32.62 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.82 to a high of 46.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.99% from the latest reported closing price of 27.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal - New York Shares - Level III. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 79,704K shares. The put/call ratio of MT is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,237K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,299K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,980K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 3.37% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 3,331K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,818K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306K shares, representing a decrease of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 2,754K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 12.11% over the last quarter.

ArcelorMittal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ArcelorMittal S.A. is a Luxembourgian multinational steel manufacturing corporation headquartered in Luxembourg City. It was formed in 2006 from the takeover and merger of Arcelor by Indian-owned Mittal Steel.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.