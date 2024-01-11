ArcelorMittal (MT) to Restart Bosnia Plant After Two-Month Halt

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT is set to recommence operations at its Bosnia plant in the coming days, according to Reuters. The production had been halted in November due to a decline in steel demand across Europe. The company also cited factors such as reduced steel consumption since 2022, triggered by the war in Ukraine, escalating energy prices, output costs and inflation, as reported by Reuters. The ArcelorMittal Zenica plant will also resume receiving iron ore deliveries from its mines in northern Bosnia.

Following a two-month strike, the trade union leader at ArcelorMittal Zenica reported that two key operations, including a blast furnace, are scheduled to restart soon. This information was corroborated by BHT state television and a company source. The Zenica plant, Bosnia's largest exporter in the previous year, produces approximately 700,000 tons of liquid steel annually and employs around 2,200 workers.

The decision to suspend production in November was driven by a sustained decline in European steel consumption, which deteriorated significantly in the back half of 2023. Consequently, deliveries from the Omarska iron ore mines in northern Bosnia, employing about 850 workers, were also halted, as these mines depend on sales to the Zenica plant.

Government officials and trade unions expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on Bosnia's economy, particularly the transport sector if the suspension of output at the steel plant and ore mines were to be prolonged.

ArcelorMittal, in its third-quarter call, stated that it expects global apparent steel consumption (excluding China) to rise 1-2% in 2023 on a year-over-year basis. The company maintains a positive outlook on the medium to long-term demand for steel, supported by its strong financial position.

