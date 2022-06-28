ArcelorMittal (MT) Signs MoU With RWE for Energy Supply

ArcelorMittal MT recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the energy company, RWE. The companies will work together to develop, build and operate offshore wind farms and hydrogen facilities to supply the renewable energy and green hydrogen required to produce low-emissions steel in Germany.

ArcelorMittal Germany needs renewable energy on a large scale to decarbonize its production sites in Bremen, Hamburg, Eisenhuttenstadt and Duisburg as planned.

RWE and ArcelorMittal are exploring options for combined participation in tenders for offshore wind farm sites in the North Sea. The amendment of the "Wind Energy at Sea Act" (WindSeeG) currently under way is key for success, as it will permanently shape the cost structure in the German offshore wind sector.

The companies will work together on developing green hydrogen by collectively looking for areas where electrolysis plants can be built to supply the steel production sites in Bremen and Eisenhuttenstadt.

RWE and ArcelorMittal plan to conclude long-term purchase agreements for wind power and green hydrogen. With RWE’s expertise in offshore wind farms and electrolyzers and ArcelorMittal as a guaranteed buyer of green electricity and hydrogen, the two companies would have opportunities for a viable partnership arrangement.

The company, in its last earnings call, said that it now envisions global apparent steel consumption to decline slightly by up to 1% in 2022, compared with the previous guidance of an increase up to 1%. The longer-term fundamental outlook for steel is positive. China is also focusing on decarbonization and removing VAT rebates on steel exports. Actions taken by governments to protect against the threats of unfair trade are also encouraging.

