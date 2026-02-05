ArcelorMittal (MT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, ArcelorMittal (MT) reported revenue of $14.97 billion, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +53.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Crude steel production - Total : 12.80 Mmt compared to the 14.37 Mmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12.80 Mmt compared to the 14.37 Mmt average estimate based on two analysts. Europe - Long shipments : 1,835.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,095.62 Kmt.

: 1,835.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,095.62 Kmt. North America - Average steel selling price : $1,052.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,018.23.

: $1,052.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,018.23. Brazil - Crude steel production : 3,636.00 Kmt compared to the 3,586.38 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3,636.00 Kmt compared to the 3,586.38 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Brazil - Average steel selling price : $692.00 versus $735.15 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $692.00 versus $735.15 estimated by two analysts on average. Europe - Crude steel production : 6,398.00 Kmt versus 7,773.01 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6,398.00 Kmt versus 7,773.01 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Europe - Average steel selling price : $906.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $895.62.

: $906.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $895.62. Sales- North America : $3.05 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.

: $3.05 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change. Sales- Brazil : $2.9 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $2.9 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Sales- Sustainable Solutions : $2.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $2.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Sales- Mining : $908 million versus $859.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29% change.

: $908 million versus $859.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29% change. Sales- Europe: $6.74 billion versus $7.6 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ArcelorMittal here>>>

Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.