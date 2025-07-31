ArcelorMittal (MT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ArcelorMittal (MT) reported $15.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.54 billion, representing a surprise of +2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Crude steel production : 14.40 Mmt compared to the 14.51 Mmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.40 Mmt compared to the 14.51 Mmt average estimate based on three analysts. Crude steel production - North America : 2,034.00 Kmt versus 2,167.02 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,034.00 Kmt versus 2,167.02 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Steel shipments - Total : 13.80 Kmt compared to the 14.14 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.80 Kmt compared to the 14.14 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Iron ore shipment - Mining : 9.90 Mmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.68 Mmt.

: 9.90 Mmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.68 Mmt. Steel shipments - Europe : 7,305.00 Kmt compared to the 7,554.19 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7,305.00 Kmt compared to the 7,554.19 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Steel shipments - Brazil : 3,498.00 Kmt versus 3,498.01 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,498.00 Kmt versus 3,498.01 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Steel shipments - North America : 2,531.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,616.37 Kmt.

: 2,531.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,616.37 Kmt. Sales- North America : $3.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $3.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Sales- Brazil : $2.82 billion versus $2.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.2% change.

: $2.82 billion versus $2.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.2% change. Sales- Sustainable Solutions : $2.73 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.

: $2.73 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year. Sales- Mining : $857 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $703.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.7%.

: $857 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $703.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.7%. Sales- Europe: $7.65 billion versus $7.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.

Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ArcelorMittal here>>>

Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.