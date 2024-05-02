ArcelorMittal (MT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, ArcelorMittal (MT) reported revenue of $16.28 billion, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +24.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Crude steel production - Europe : 7,604 Kmt versus 7,315.03 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7,604 Kmt versus 7,315.03 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Shipments Steel - Europe : 7,236 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,587.47 Kmt.

: 7,236 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,587.47 Kmt. Shipments Steel - Brazil : 3,180 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,228.44 Kmt.

: 3,180 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,228.44 Kmt. Shipments Steel - NAFTA : 2,796 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,494.99 Kmt.

: 2,796 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,494.99 Kmt. Crude steel production - Brazil : 3,564 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,429.7 Kmt.

: 3,564 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,429.7 Kmt. Crude steel production - NAFTA : 2,180 Kmt compared to the 2,330.98 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,180 Kmt compared to the 2,330.98 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Average steel selling price - Brazil : $886 versus $903.62 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $886 versus $903.62 estimated by two analysts on average. Average steel selling price - Europe : $945 versus $1,046.70 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $945 versus $1,046.70 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- NAFTA : $3.35 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

: $3.35 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%. Revenue- Mining : $729 million compared to the $774.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.4% year over year.

: $729 million compared to the $774.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.4% year over year. Revenue- Europe : $7.85 billion versus $8.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28% change.

: $7.85 billion versus $8.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28% change. Revenue- Brazil: $3.05 billion compared to the $2.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

