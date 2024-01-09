ArcelorMittal (MT) Rejects Italy Government's Stake Plan in ADI

ArcelorMittal MT rejected the Italian government’s proposal to acquire a controlling stake in Acciaierie d'Italia (“ADI”), a major steel plant in Europe formerly known as Ilva, according to a statement from the cabinet, as reported by Reuters yesterday.

A confidential source informed Reuters that placing the financially struggling site under special administration might be the only viable option to prevent its closure. ArcelorMittal currently holds a 62% stake in ADI, while the remaining 38% is owned by the state-owned investment agency Invitalia.

The government's statement outlined Invitalia's willingness to inject around 320 million euros ($351.1 million) into ADI, intending to increase its ownership to 66%. However, ArcelorMittal declined to provide assurances regarding additional investments required by ADI.

The statement highlighted ArcelorMittal's reluctance to commit financially and make investment pledges, even as a minority shareholder. The announcement followed a meeting in Rome between Italian government officials, including cabinet undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal.

The financial challenges faced by the steel plant, coupled with rising energy prices and a decline in rolled steel coil prices, have led to a cash shortage and substantial debt, mainly to suppliers like energy giant Eni.

The ex-Ilva steel works, located in the southern city of Taranto, employs approximately 10,000 people directly, with an additional 6,000 working in related industries. Recent months have seen production reductions, partial shutdowns and numerous workers placed on furlough.

The ex-Ilva plant posed challenges for successive Italian governments due to allegations of highly toxic emissions. However, it also serves as an economic lifeline for a region characterized by high unemployment and economic depression.

Shares of ArcelorMittal have lost 5.9% in the past year compared with a 17.7% rise of the industry.



