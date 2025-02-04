ArcelorMittal (MT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (MT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 65.3%. Revenues are expected to be $15.55 billion, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ArcelorMittal metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- North America' to reach $2.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Brazil' should arrive at $2.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Mining' will reach $648.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Europe' to come in at $7.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Crude steel production - North America' will reach 2,188.53 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,185 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Crude steel production - Brazil' will likely reach 3,728.48 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,533 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Crude steel production - Europe' at 7,464.24 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,630 Kmt.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shipments Steel - Total' should come in at 13.61 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.3 Kmt.

The consensus estimate for 'Shipments Steel - Brazil' stands at 3,610.69 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,562 Kmt.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipments Steel - Europe' will reach 7,104.90 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,507 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shipments Steel - North America' reaching 2,452.46 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,590 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income/ (Loss)- North America' of $139.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $280 million.



