ArcelorMittal (MT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ArcelorMittal (MT) closed the most recent trading day at $31.03, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.97% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MT as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.26 billion, up 66.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.19 per share and revenue of $64.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1163.64% and +21.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% higher. MT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.59.

Meanwhile, MT's PEG ratio is currently 2.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Steel - Producers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

