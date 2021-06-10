ArcelorMittal (MT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ArcelorMittal (MT) closed the most recent trading day at $32.59, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MT as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.26 billion, up 66.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.19 per share and revenue of $64.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1163.64% and +21.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% higher. MT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, MT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.38, so we one might conclude that MT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MT has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

