ArcelorMittal (MT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ArcelorMittal (MT) closed the most recent trading day at $33.27, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.83% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

MT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.26 billion, up 66.39% from the prior-year quarter.

MT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.19 per share and revenue of $64.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1163.64% and +21.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.23% higher. MT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.23, so we one might conclude that MT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MT's PEG ratio is currently 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

