ArcelorMittal (MT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcelorMittal (MT) closed at $30.90, marking a +2.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, MT is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 361.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.52 billion, up 11.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $64.15 billion, which would represent changes of +984.42% and +20.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.74% higher. MT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.62.

Investors should also note that MT has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

