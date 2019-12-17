ArcelorMittal (MT)-Nippon Steel Wrap Up Essar Steel Buyout

ArcelorMittal MT has announced that the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited (“ESIL”) has been completed. Per the terms of the buyout, the company formed a joint venture (JV) with Nippon Steel Corporation — ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS India) — through which the parties will own and operate ESIL. Notably, ArcelorMittal holds 60% of the newly formed JV and Nippon Steel owns the remaining 40%.



AM/NS India is the largest steel company in western India. The current level of annual crude steel production is 7.5 million tons per year. The JV also has iron ore pellet facilities in the east of India with annual capacity of 14 million tons.



ArcelorMittal has also stated that AM/NS India intends to boost finished steel shipments to 8.5 million tons over the medium term. This is likely to be achieved by initially completing the current capital expenditure projects along with infusing expertise and through commissioning of additional assets. The JV plans to improve product grades and quality to realize healthier margins.



Over the long term, the company aspires to boost finished steel shipments between 12 million and 15 million tons by adding new iron and steelmaking assets. This will enable AM/NS India to play an active role and benefit from the expected growth in the Indian steel industry.



ArcelorMittal’s shares have lost 15.4% in the past year compared with 5.8% decline of the industry.





ArcelorMittal revised expectations for global apparent steel consumption (ASC) growth for 2019. It now expects global ASC growth in the range of 0.5-1% compared with 0.5-1.5% rise projected earlier.



For the United States, the company expects a decline in ASC in the range of 0.5-1% compared with flat to 1% growth stated previously. In Europe, it anticipates ASC decline of up to 3% compared with 1-2% fall mentioned earlier. Automotive demand weakness and slowing construction are expected to hurt ASC in Europe.



For Brazil, the company expects rise in ASC of 0.5-1%, down from 1.5-2.5% growth stated earlier. For China, it expects overall ASC growth in the range of 1.5-2%, up from 0.5-1.5% mentioned previously. The company expects real estate demand to drive the upside in China.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks



ArcelorMittal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd IMPUY and Polymetal International plc AUCOY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kirkland Lake Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 100% for 2019. The company’s shares have surged 65.1% in the past year.



Impala Platinum Holdings has projected earnings growth rate of 255.2% for fiscal 2020. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 267% in a year.



Polymetal International has an estimated earnings growth rate of 40.5% for the current year. Its shares have returned 42.6% in the past year.



Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.