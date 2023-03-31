ArcelorMittal (MT), Nippon Steel JV Secures Loan From Japan Banks

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT announced that AMNS Luxembourg Holding S.A., the parent company of AM/NS India — MT’s steelmaking joint venture with Nippon Steel Corporation in India — had signed a loan agreement worth $5 billion with a consortium of Japan banks. The banks involved in the agreement are Japan Bank for International Cooperation ("JBIC"), MUFG Bank Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, Mizuho Bank Ltd., and Mizuho Bank Europe N.V.



The $5-billion JBIC co-financing loan will be utilized to fund the expansion of the steelmaking capacity at AM/NS India’s Hazira plant. The plant's annual production capacity is expected to increase from 9 million tons to 15 million.



The project also includes the development of downstream rolling and finishing facilities to improve AM/NS India's ability to produce high-value steels for the defense, automotive and infrastructure sectors. The expansion project, which began last October after obtaining environmental approval, is expected to generate more than 60,000 employment opportunities.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have lost 8.7% over the past year compared with a 2.7% decline recorded by its industry.



The company, on its fourth-quarterearnings call stated that it was expecting demand conditions to improve, as customer destocking peaked. The company anticipated world apparent steel consumption, excluding China, to recover 2-3% year over year in 2023.



ArcelorMittal also expects its steel shipments to grow 5% year over year in 2023. While real consumption growth is anticipated to remain dull in the United States, the expected end of destocking is predicted to lead to a rise in apparent consumption by 1.5-3.5% in 2023.



The company projects a modest decline in real demand this year in Europe. However, it expects apparent demand to recover 0.5-2.5% in 2023.

The company also expects a strong recovery in economic growth in China in 2023 as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. However, factoring in the sustained softness in real estate during the year, it projects steel consumption to stabilize in 2023 (+1% to -1%), with potential upside dependent on China government’s infrastructure stimulus.

