ArcelorMittal (MT) Invests in New EAF to Drive Decarbonization

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT has confirmed the plan to invest in a new electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Belval location as part of its decarbonization process.



This investment is part of a series of projects that were the subject of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between ArcelorMittal Luxembourg and the Ministry of Economy last September. This MoU underlines the Luxembourg government's commitment to financially support this type of strategic investment through the different available aid mechanisms. The Luxembourg State has provided around €15 million in subsidies for this project in particular.



One of the main projects of this MoU is the new Belval electric arc furnace. It will enhance energy efficiency and expand steel manufacturing capacity in Luxembourg by around 15% to 2.5 million tons per year. With this new facility replacing the current EAF, which has been in operation since 1997, and additional investments planned in other areas of the Belval steel plant, ArcelorMittal Luxembourg plants are expected to be self-sufficient in crude steel production capacity to meet the Grand Duchy's needs for finished rolled products.



Electric furnaces make steel from recycled scrap and may run entirely on renewable energy. Aside from the benefits of recycling scrap, this steelmaking process reduces CO2 emissions compared with traditional steel manufacturing via blast furnaces. The new electric furnace in Belval will be installed this year, with commissioning in 2025.



Last month, MT stated that its apparent demand conditions improved once the destocking phase reached maturity in the first quarter of 2023. Despite ongoing obstacles to real demand, the absence of further destocking is likely to maintain stronger apparent demand in 2023 compared with 2022, the company noted.



The company estimates world apparent steel consumption, excluding China, to rise 2-3% year over year in 2023. ArcelorMittal expects its steel shipments to grow roughly 5% in the year.

