ArcelorMittal (MT) Inks Deal to Supply XCarb to General Motors

ArcelorMittal MT North America will supply XCarb recycled and renewably produced (RRP) steel to General Motors GM. This deal will aid MT and GM’s goal to be carbon neutral as XCarb RRP is made with recycled content, which emits much less CO2 than other carbon steel available in North America. Shipments are expected to start in the second quarter of 2023.



XCarb RRP steel is produced using the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technique. It uses at least 70% scrap, with up to 90% scrap, and does not use carbon offsets to achieve lower carbon intensity. Its lower CO2 intensity has been objectively verified through an associated Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) that includes emissions from Scope 1, 2, and 3. In addition, the electricity used in the steelmaking process is derived from renewable sources.



This is an excellent first step toward supplying steel with significantly fewer CO2 emissions to North American automobile manufacturers. ArcelorMittal, a worldwide steel industry leader, is developing smarter steels for people and the environment. XCarb RRP is one of the smartest steels available.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have lost 8.2% over the past year compared with industry’s rise of 13%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It recorded first-quarter 2023 profits of $1,096 million or $1.27 per share, down from $4,125 million or $4.27 in the year-ago quarter. Total sales fell around 16.3% year over year to $18,501 million in the quarter owing to lower average steel selling prices and reduced steel shipments. MT, however, noted demand conditions have improved once the destocking phase reached its maturity in the first quarter of 2023. Despite ongoing obstacles to real demand, the absence of further destocking is likely to lead to stronger apparent demand in 2023 compared to 2022.



The company anticipates world apparent steel consumption, excluding China, to rise 2-3% year over year in 2023. ArcelorMittal also expects its steel shipments to grow roughly 5% this year.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ArcelorMittal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP and Gold Fields Limited GFI each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Koppers’ current-year earnings is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.64%, on average. KOP has gained 19.5% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ current-year earnings has been revised 23.5% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings for GFI is currently pegged at $1.05, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.3%. The company’s shares have gained 67.9% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.