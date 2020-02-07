Markets

ArcelorMittal (MT) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.6% Higher

Zacks Equity Research
ArcelorMittal MT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $14.66 to $16.99 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company's fourth-quarter 2019 results surpassed analyst expectations.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

ArcelorMittal currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.  

Investors interested in the Steel - Producers industry may consider Commercial Metals Company CMC, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

