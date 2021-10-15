ArcelorMittal (MT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ArcelorMittal (MT) closed at $32.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 11, 2021. On that day, MT is projected to report earnings of $4.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.44 billion, up 69.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.41 per share and revenue of $77.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1841.56% and +46.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.67% higher. MT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, MT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.05.

We can also see that MT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

