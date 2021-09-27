ArcelorMittal (MT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ArcelorMittal (MT) closed the most recent trading day at $30.42, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.88% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MT is projected to report earnings of $4.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3006.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.3 billion, up 68.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.91 per share and revenue of $76.57 billion, which would represent changes of +1776.62% and +43.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.74% higher. MT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.18.

It is also worth noting that MT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.