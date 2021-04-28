ArcelorMittal (MT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ArcelorMittal (MT) closed at $30.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.86% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.87% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

MT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MT to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 361.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.52 billion, up 11.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $64.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +984.42% and +20.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 44.02% higher. MT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, MT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.89, so we one might conclude that MT is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

