ArcelorMittal (MT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

ArcelorMittal (MT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MT was $32.5, representing a -4.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.96 and a 227.62% increase over the 52 week low of $9.92.

MT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). MT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports MT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1163.64%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Internati (MFDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 30.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MT at 7.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.