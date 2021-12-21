ArcelorMittal (MT) Enters Into Share Buyback Transactions

ArcelorMittal MT recently entered into separate, privately-negotiated buyback transactions with a limited number of holders of its 5.50% Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2023.

Per the agreement, ArcelorMittal will repurchase roughly $395 million in the aggregate principal amount of the notes. The total buyback price payable by the company will be subject to the daily volume-weighted average price of its ordinary shares during a price determination period following the execution of the repurchase agreements.

ArcelorMittal expects that holders of the outstanding notes that it is repurchasing may unwind related hedge positions by purchasing ordinary shares of the company during the price determination period.

It is expected that post the repurchases subject to customary conditions, roughly $608 million total principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding. This transaction is another step in the company’s ongoing capital return program.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is playing the role of an exclusive agent in relation to the transaction.

Shares of ArcelorMittal have increased 37.3% in the past year compared with a 38.7% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ArcelorMittal, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects global apparent steel consumption (“ASC”), excluding China, to increase 12-13% in 2021.

Factoring in softening real demand in China, ArcelorMittal now envisions a modest contraction in apparent steel demand in China in 2021. The company also expects that the impact on ex-China steel markets will be limited as strict production constraints are likely to lead to lower Chinese net exports in the second half of 2021 compared with the first-half levels.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ArcelorMittal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Nutrien Ltd. NTR, The Chemours Company CC and AdvanSix Inc. ASIX.

Nutrien has an expected earnings growth rate of 233.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 16.3% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 73.5%, on average. The stock has rallied 49.8% in a year. NTR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of 105.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC’s earnings for the current year has been revised 10% upward in the past 60 days.

Chemours beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 34.2%, on average. It has rallied 17.5% over a year. CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 194.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX’s earnings for the current year has been revised 5.9% upward in the last 60 days.

AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 46.9%. ASIX has rallied 123.9% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.