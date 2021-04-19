ArcelorMittal (MT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcelorMittal (MT) closed at $29.87, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.89% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MT to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 361.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.52 billion, up 11.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $63.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +933.77% and +18.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.77% higher within the past month. MT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.77, which means MT is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MT has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.