ArcelorMittal (MT) Completes Sale of Temirtau Operations to QIC

ArcelorMittal MT successfully concluded the sale of its Kazakh steel and mining operation, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, to the Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC), a state-controlled direct investment fund. Following extensive discussions between ArcelorMittal and the government of Kazakhstan, a sustainable agreement for the integrated steelmaking asset in the Karaganda region was reached.

The transaction, valued at $286 million, includes an additional $250 million for repaying outstanding intra-group dues. ArcelorMittal is also set to receive a sovereign-fund guaranteed payment of $450 million, disbursed in four equal annual installments, as a repayment of an intra-group loan.

As part of the deal, all assets of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, outlined in the company’s consolidated accounts and third-quarter 2023 earnings release, have been transferred to QIC on an 'as is' operational basis. This signifies that QIC has assumed control and responsibility for the operations and the entity will be rebranded accordingly.

ArcelorMittal has contributed approximately $35 million to the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation, which focuses on healthcare and education projects in the Karaganda region. This move reflects ArcelorMittal's commitment to supporting local communities and investing in vital sectors for the region’s betterment.

Shares of ArcelorMittal have lost 6.7% in the past year compared with a 16.2% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ArcelorMittal anticipates 1-2% year-over-year growth in global steel consumption (excluding China) for 2023. The company maintains a positive outlook on steel demand in the medium to long term. Capital expenditures for 2023 are projected in the range of $4.5-$5 billion. Additionally, strategic projects are expected to contribute to an additional $1.3 billion in normalized EBITDA.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ArcelorMittal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and The Andersons Inc. ANDE and Alamos Gold Inc. AGI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for AXTA’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.58, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.8%. AXTA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed one, with the average earnings surprise being 6.7%. The company’s shares have increased 26.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.1% in the past 60 days. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.8% on average. The stock has rallied around 49.7% in a year.

The consensus estimate for Alamos’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at 53 cents, indicating a year-over-year surge of 89.3%. AGI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 25.6%. The company’s shares have surged 39.2% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.