ArcelorMittal (MT) Closes 80% Stake Buy in Voestalpine HBI Plant

ArcelorMittal MT recently acquired an 80% shareholding in voestalpine’s Hot Briquetted Iron (‘HBI’) plant located near Corpus Christi, TX, post the receipt of customary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition values the Corpus Christi operations at $1 billion. The plant is one of the biggest of its kind in the world. It has an annual capacity of two million tons of HBI, which is a premium, compacted form of Direct Reduced Iron (“DRI”) designed to overcome issues linked with shipping and handling DRI.

The transaction improves ArcelorMittal’s ability to manufacture the high-quality input materials required for low-carbon emissions steelmaking and reinforces its position as a world leader in DRI production.

Shares of ArcelorMittal have declined 23.7% in the past year compared with the 20.9% fall of the industry.



The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it now envisions global apparent steel consumption to decline by up to 1% in 2022 compared with the previous guidance of an increase of up to 1%. The longer-term fundamental outlook for steel is positive. China is also focusing on decarbonization and removing VAT rebates on steel exports. Actions taken by governments to protect against the threats of unfair trade are also encouraging.

