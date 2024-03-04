ArcelorMittal (MT) and Petrobras Forge Low-Carbon Partnership

ArcelorMittal MT Brasil and Petrobras entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaborations in the realm of the low-carbon economy. The aim is to investigate various business models in Brazil that can be mutually beneficial while aligning with their diversification and decarbonization strategies.

The collaboration extends from a joint study aimed at establishing a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) hub in Espírito Santo state. CCS involves capturing CO2 and securely storing it underground to mitigate its release into the atmosphere and combat the effects of climate change.

In this envisioned hub, CO2 emissions from diverse sources such as steel, thermoelectric plants, cement and natural gas processing units will be captured and transported through a connected pipeline network. This network can optimize the storage of large quantities of CO2 in appropriate geological reservoirs, thereby enhancing technical and economic viability.

Petrobras has commenced identifying geological reservoirs suitable for carbon storage and assessing existing facilities in Espírito Santo for integration into the CCS infrastructure.

Petrobras stressed the prospect of collaborating within the steel sector and engaging in various low-carbon endeavors such as renewable energy, hydrogen and low-carbon fuels. The company emphasized the shared commitment of both entities to nurturing a sustainable future that advances Brazil's economic, social and environmental well-being.

ArcelorMittal emphasized the critical nature of projects directed towards the effective and safe utilization of CO2. Such initiatives align with the company's global objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. ArcelorMittal reiterated the urgency of transitioning toward a more carbon-sustainable economy to confront the challenges of climate change and safeguard the environment for future generations.

In 2024, ArcelorMittal anticipates a rebound in global steel demand, particularly evident as the destocking phase nears its conclusion. Despite ongoing challenges, such as modest real demand growth and economic uncertainties, apparent steel consumption, excluding China, is expected to increase in the range of 3-4% from the previous year’s levels.

