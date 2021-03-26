MT

ArcelorMittal looking for partners, subsidies to "green" German steel

ArcelorMittal is looking for utility partners and public funding to curb carbon emissions from steelmaking in its German operations where alternative technology plans are far advanced, the European head of the world's biggest steel producer said.

"We are looking for partners from the energy sector to deliver renewable power," Geert Van Poelvoorde, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Europe since last month, told Reuters in an interview.

"We want to replace carbon and increase the use of scrap metal."

