ArcelorMittal lawyer sees possible deal over Ilva steel plant

Contributors
Emilio Parodi Reuters
Alfredo Faieta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David W Cerny / Reuters

A lawyer representing ArcelorMittal said on Wednesday the company hoped it could reach a deal with the Italian government over the Ilva plant, after the steelmaker tried to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy the site.

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A lawyer representing ArcelorMittal MT.AS said on Wednesday the company hoped it could reach a deal with the Italian government over the Ilva plant, after the steelmaker tried to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy the site.

ArcelorMittal has blamed its threatened exit on a decision by parliament to scrap a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks while it carried out a clean-up at Ilva, in the southern Italian city of Taranto.

"There is the basis for a negotiation that can lead to an agreement", lawyer Ferdinando Emanuele said after a Milan court postponed to Dec. 20 a hearing to discuss a government bid to stop ArcelorMittal from tearing up the 2018 purchase deal.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte met ArcelorMittal managers on Friday and said they had agreed to delay the Milan hearing on condition that the India-based company kept Ilva operational during the talks.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Alfredo Faieta; writing by Angelo Amante; editing by Crispian Balmer)

((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More