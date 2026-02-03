ArcelorMittal (ENXTAM:MT) Price Target Increased by 11.85% to 43.32

The average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal (ENXTAM:MT) has been revised to € 43,32 / share. This is an increase of 11.85% from the prior estimate of € 38,73 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 28,28 to a high of € 57,75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.36% from the latest reported closing price of € 47,79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 17.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.21%, an increase of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.94% to 53,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,146K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,870K shares , representing a decrease of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 12.33% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 5,375K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 72.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,816K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257K shares , representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 12.99% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,549K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,576K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 0.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 1.24% over the last quarter.

