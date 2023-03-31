Markets
ArcelorMittal Enters MOU With JBIC To Strengthen Partnership In Steelmaking, Decarbonisation

March 31, 2023 — 01:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - World's leading steel company, ArcelorMittal (MT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to strengthen partnership in steelmaking and decarbonisation. The MOU between ArcelorMittal and JBIC builds on their existing business relationship, which includes JBIC's financing in support of ArcelorMittal's joint ventures with Nippon Steel Corporation in India and the United States.

In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

