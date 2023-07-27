ArcelorMittal cuts steel demand forecast

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, "delivered a strong set of financials", it said on Thursday after reporting higher than expected second-quarter earnings.

The group said global steel demand excluding China is expected to grow by between 1% and 2% this year, down from a previously forecast range of 2-3% owing to increased U.S. interest rates and weak construction activity in Europe.

The Luxembourg-based company reported second-quarter core profit of $2.6 billion, half of the year-ago figure and slightly higher than the average forecast of $2.5 billion in a company poll.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss Editing by Kim Coghill and David Goodman )

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.