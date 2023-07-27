News & Insights

MT

ArcelorMittal cuts steel demand forecast

July 27, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Marine Strauss for Reuters ->

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, "delivered a strong set of financials", it said on Thursday after reporting higher than expected second-quarter earnings.

The group said global steel demand excluding China is expected to grow by between 1% and 2% this year, down from a previously forecast range of 2-3% owing to increased U.S. interest rates and weak construction activity in Europe.

The Luxembourg-based company reported second-quarter core profit of $2.6 billion, half of the year-ago figure and slightly higher than the average forecast of $2.5 billion in a company poll.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss Editing by Kim Coghill and David Goodman )

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.