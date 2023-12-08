News & Insights

Markets
MT

ArcelorMittal Concludes ArcelorMittal Temirtau Sale To Qazaqstan Investment

December 08, 2023 — 05:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Steel and mining company, ArcelorMittal (MT), Friday announced that it has completed sale of its Kazakh steel and mining operation, ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, a state controlled direct investment fund.

ArcelorMittal received $286 million in consideration, and $250 million as repayment of outstanding debt. Also, it will receive an additional sovereign-fund guaranteed payment of $450 million, as repayment of loan, in four equal instalments.

In pre-market activity, ArcelorMittal's stocks are trading at $25.78, up 1.02%, whereas it closed at $25.52, up 1.15% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.