ArcelorMittal Brazil unit posts record results in 2021, expects demand to ease in 2022

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal's MT.LU Brazilian unit reported on Friday a record net profit in 2021, more than 10 times higher than in the previous year, boosted by a stronger steel demand in the country, but expects it to cool down this year, given the forecast of a lower domestic consumption.

The steelmaker, which last year accounted for 22% of the operating results of its global parent company, had net income of 12.8 billion reais ($2.59 billion) in 2021.

"This year, certainly, the domestic market will settle down," said Jefferson De Paula, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Brasil and ArcelorMittal Long Steel Latin America.

"It's hard to get (forecast) a number right considering factors like elections, war (in Ukraine), China... But we are expecting a neutral market, maybe a little negative", said the CEO.

Despite this, De Paula said the company is bullish on the medium-term outlook for the Brazilian market, with growth in demand for steel driven by segments such as agriculture and construction.

The company sees investments of 7.6 billion reais in the next three years in the country, focused on supplying the domestic market and improving its product mix, which includes steel for the auto sector.

The plans include the installation of new equipment that will increase by 37.5% the capacity of a steel mill in the Southern state of Santa Catarina, to 2.2 million tonnes per year, and double the capacity at a mill in Monlevade, in the Minas Gerais state, also to 2.2 million tonnes per year.

($1 = 4.9404 reais)

