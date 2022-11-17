ArcelorMittal Brazil chief sees capex slowing as steel demand softens

By Kylie Madry

MONTERREY, Mexico Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Brazil chief of Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal SA MT.LU said on Thursday he expects capital expenditure to slow as demand for steel falls.

"The world is going to consume less steel, so we can postpone some investments a bit," Jefferson de Paula told Reuters.

"For example, if we're going to buy some equipment and get it running within three years," the company can now stretch that out to five years, he said, speaking from a conference in Monterrey, Mexico hosted by regional industry group Alacero.

Operations in Brazil accounted for 22% of operating results in 2021 for ArcelorMittal, one of the largest steelmakers in the world.

ArcelorMittal, like others in the industry, has been hit by inflation, de Paula said. The executive said lowering costs, raising product quality and increasing prices are goals in the short term.

"This year and next, we're seeing that production costs and fixed costs need to go down," he added.

Last week, ArcelorMittal posted higher-than-expected third-quarter core profit - still less than half of the profit reported for the year-ago period - as it moved to cut costs and lower energy consumption.

However, as steel demand has begun to drop, the prices of raw materials such as iron ore and scrap metal have also edged down, de Paula said.

In Latin America, steel consumption is expected to drop 9.5% year-on-year in 2022, according to Alacero. Steel production in the region is projected to dip 2.8%, the organization said.

