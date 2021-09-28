Markets
MT

ArcelorMittal Belgium To Build DRI Plant, Electric Furnaces At Gent Plant

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ArcelorMittal (MT) said it has signed a letter of intent with the Governments of Belgium and Flanders to support decarbonisation technologies at its site in Gent. Under a 1.1 billion euros project, ArcelorMittal Belgium will reduce CO2 emissions by 3.9 million tonnes per year by 2030, by building a 2.5 million-tonne direct reduced iron plant and two electric furnaces at the Gent site.

The direct reduced iron or DRI plant will operate alongside Gent's blast furnace B, which restarted production in March 2021. The company noted that a DRI plant uses natural gas, and potentially hydrogen, instead of coal to reduce iron ore, resulting in a large reduction in CO2 emissions compared with blast furnace ironmaking. After moving production from blast furnace A, to the DRI and electric furnaces, the blast furnace A will be closed as it reaches the end of its life.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular