ArcelorMittal beats profit forecasts, cuts debt

BRUSSELS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, reported slightly higher end of year profits and a decline of its debt and forecast increased steel consumption in its core markets in 2020. The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $925 million, compared with the average forecast in a company poll of $858 million. Net debt fell to $9.3 billion at the end of 2019, the lowest level since the company formed from the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel in 2006. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop) ((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6838; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARCELORMITTAL RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.