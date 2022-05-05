MT

ArcelorMittal beats expectations in Q1, but sees global steel dip

ArcelorMittal reported higher-than-expected core profit in the first quarter on Thursday, but said it now forecast a slight contraction of global steel demand this year, with a sharp decline in the former Soviet Union countries.

The world's second-largest steelmaker said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was $5.08 billion, against the average forecast of $4.57 billion in a company-compiled poll.

