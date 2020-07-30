MT

ArcelorMittal beats estimates, sees signs of market recovery

Contributor
Marine Strauss @StraussMarine Reuters
Published

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected second quarter earnings and said it core markets were showing sign of recovery, albeit from exceptionally low levels.

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal MT.ASMT.LU, the world's largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected second quarter earnings and said it core markets were showing sign of recovery, albeit from exceptionally low levels.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday second-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $707 million, less than half the year-ago figure but far higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $482 million.

ArcelorMittal said steel shipments should improve in the third quarter from the second, when they declined by 23.7% from the first three months of the year.

Net debt fell to $7.8 billion at the end of June from $9.5 billion at the end of March. Because of the need to save costs, the company said it would only resume dividend payments once operating conditions normalise.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More