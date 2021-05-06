ArcelorMittal beats estimates after "very positive" start to year

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected first quarter earnings after what its chief executive said was a "very positive" start to the year.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday first-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $3.24 billion, more than triple the year-ago figure of $967 million and higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $2.97 billion.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.