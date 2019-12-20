ArcelorMittal and commissioners agree to continue talks over Ilva plant - lawyer

ROME, Dec 20 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal MT.AS and commissioners of the Ilva steel plant agreed to continue negotiations over the future of the ailing production site until Jan. 31, a lawyer representing the company said on Friday.

The world's biggest steelmaker tried to walk away from a deal to buy the site after the parliament's decision to scrap a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks while it carried out a clean-up of the factory.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Giulia Segreti)

