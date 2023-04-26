ArcelorMittal (AMSYF) Declares $0.22 Dividend

ArcelorMittal said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.22 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSYF is 0.26%, an increase of 12.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 63,521K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.37% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal is 37.79. The forecasts range from a low of 28.44 to a high of $45.48. The average price target represents an increase of 75.37% from its latest reported closing price of 21.55.

The projected annual revenue for ArcelorMittal is 79,631MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 6,767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,374K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 7.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,966K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 6.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,641K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares, representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 4.99% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 2,879K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 20.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 16.70% over the last quarter.

